American Woodmark (AMWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

