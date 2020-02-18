Hammerson (HMSNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

