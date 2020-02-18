Weight Watchers International (WW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WW stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.10.
In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $383,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.