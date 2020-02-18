Weight Watchers International (WW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WW stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $383,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

