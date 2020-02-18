Weight Watchers International (WW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WW stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $383,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Earnings History for Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Woodmark Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
American Woodmark Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Hammerson Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Hammerson Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Weight Watchers International Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Weight Watchers International Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
BAE SYS PLC/S Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
BAE SYS PLC/S Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
SCWorx and Butler National Financial Survey
SCWorx and Butler National Financial Survey
Head to Head Comparison: Datadog versus Altair Engineering
Head to Head Comparison: Datadog versus Altair Engineering


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report