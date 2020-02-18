BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. BAE SYS PLC/S has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $34.58.

Get BAE SYS PLC/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.