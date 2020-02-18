Head to Head Comparison: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) versus Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datadog and Altair Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million 38.35 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -313.53 Altair Engineering $396.38 million 6.91 $13.72 million $0.37 103.19

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Datadog and Altair Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43 Altair Engineering 2 3 1 0 1.83

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.25%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $35.20, suggesting a potential downside of 7.81%. Given Datadog’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Datadog is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering -3.85% 4.40% 2.32%

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Datadog on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, visualization; physics simulation; data intelligence; cloud computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides consulting, training, and implementation services; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

