ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EKTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

