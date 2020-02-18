TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $672.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXMD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

