Manchester United (MANU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.76.

MANU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.