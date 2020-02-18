Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after acquiring an additional 831,849 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,971.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after acquiring an additional 310,066 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 254,360 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $4,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Shares of NVO opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

