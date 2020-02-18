Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Waters by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after purchasing an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Waters by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Waters by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after buying an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 289,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,720,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,311,000 after buying an additional 112,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $216.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.26 and its 200 day moving average is $221.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,794 shares of company stock worth $2,893,456. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

