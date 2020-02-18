Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 746.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.82.

NYSE GWW opened at $307.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.71. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

