Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,796,000 after acquiring an additional 356,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 764.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,913,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.75.

Shares of RE stock opened at $291.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.61 and its 200 day moving average is $263.88. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $210.13 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

