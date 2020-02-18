Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,563 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

