Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 453,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 153,057 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 165.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

