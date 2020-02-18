Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $134.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day moving average of $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $134.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.