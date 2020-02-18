T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,157,368,000 after purchasing an additional 287,303 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,549,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $68.16 and a 1 year high of $96.61.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

