Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 118,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 74,290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

NYSE:BLL opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,620,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Insiders sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

