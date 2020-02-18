Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 218,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 942,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,557,000 after acquiring an additional 47,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

