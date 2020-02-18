Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 49.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,036.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,410 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK stock opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

