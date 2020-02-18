$616.14 Million in Sales Expected for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Brokerages expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post sales of $616.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.60 million and the highest is $636.41 million. ViaSat reported sales of $557.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other ViaSat news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $97.31.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

