Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) to Post $0.63 EPS

Brokerages forecast that 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 58.com’s earnings. 58.com posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 58.com will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 58.com.

Get 58.com alerts:

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

WUBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in 58.com by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 58.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in 58.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in 58.com by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after acquiring an additional 503,823 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WUBA opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $74.17.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 58.com (WUBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.