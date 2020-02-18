Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) to Post $0.63 EPS

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 58.com’s earnings. 58.com posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 58.com will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 58.com.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

WUBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in 58.com by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 58.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in 58.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in 58.com by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after acquiring an additional 503,823 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WUBA opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $74.17.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 58.com (WUBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waters Co.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waters Co.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd
Xilinx, Inc. Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Xilinx, Inc. Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Williams Companies Inc Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Williams Companies Inc Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report