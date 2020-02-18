$149.16 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report $149.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.66 million and the lowest is $147.66 million. Cars.com reported sales of $164.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $603.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.15 million to $605.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $596.22 million, with estimates ranging from $581.12 million to $611.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

CARS opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

