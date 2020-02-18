General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,395,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,880,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

NYSE GD opened at $188.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

