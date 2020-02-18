Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 17,814 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,814 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $283,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,253.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 113.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $8,739,539. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Shares of TWTR opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

