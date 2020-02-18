$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.26. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.17.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $254.41 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.92. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,460,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,418,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,389,000 after buying an additional 78,484 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,776,000 after buying an additional 275,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

