Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $204.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $198.93 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.10.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

