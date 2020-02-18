Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,486 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,106 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

