Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average is $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 in the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.