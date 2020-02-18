Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 870.57 ($11.45).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 921.20 ($12.12) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 900.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 838.19. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 926 ($12.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

