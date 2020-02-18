Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGO. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $63.61 on Monday. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 57,772 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

