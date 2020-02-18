Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

AUB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE AUB opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 460.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

