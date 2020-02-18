Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.30 ($165.46).

ETR:DB1 opened at €155.40 ($180.70) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 52 week high of €154.25 ($179.36). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €146.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.19.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

