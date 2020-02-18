Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,611.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,258 shares of company stock worth $26,471,475. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $147.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.