Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $50.30 on Monday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

