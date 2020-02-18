Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDGE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

BDGE opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $622.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,697,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

