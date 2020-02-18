International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 634.20 ($8.34) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 624 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 533.26. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.