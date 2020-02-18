Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

AVYA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of AVYA opened at $13.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Avaya has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.50 million. Analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,934,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,608 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 289,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 259,856 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 322,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 162,013 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

