KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KAZ. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded KAZ Minerals to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 657 ($8.64).

KAZ stock opened at GBX 497.30 ($6.54) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 508.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.40. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

