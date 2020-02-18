Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 13th.

CELC opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

