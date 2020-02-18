Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.29.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 3.26. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

