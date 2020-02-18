Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.29.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 3.26. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Celcuity Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Celcuity Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Crispr Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Crispr Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Changyou.Com Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Changyou.Com Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Concert Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Concert Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Equity Commonwealth Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Equity Commonwealth Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Eidos Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Eidos Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report