Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYOU. BidaskClub cut Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Changyou.Com to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.30.

CYOU stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 2,596.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

