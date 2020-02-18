Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

CNCE stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 49,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,939,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

