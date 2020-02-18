Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

