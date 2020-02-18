Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EIDX. BidaskClub lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of EIDX opened at $52.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.00 and a quick ratio of 17.00. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $66.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,942,400. 70.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.