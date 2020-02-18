Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

DFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $343.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 284,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,823,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 499,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 384,012 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,405,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 549.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 313,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

