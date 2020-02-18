Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of CCRN opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.78 million, a P/E ratio of 127.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.24. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

