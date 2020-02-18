Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth $38,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

