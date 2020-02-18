IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

NYSE NKE opened at $103.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.