IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Paypal by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $123.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.