Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $463,000 Investment in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.56 and a 1-year high of $350.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.02.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.